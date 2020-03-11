Letter: Affordable care act essential for me
In 2010, I was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which led to a diagnosis of Cushing’s disease. Taken together, these diagnoses required extensive surgery, and I was scared that a major surgery like that would possibly end my life, or change the way I live altogether.

Complications followed, which led to another surgery to remove my adrenal glands, and I have just recently been given notice for a third surgery later this year.

I am sincerely grateful to be alive today, and these lifesaving treatments and surgeries could not have happened without my ability to have access to my current health insurance. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, I can’t be denied coverage for my pre-existing condition.

If Sen. Martha McSally could have it her way, by eliminating protections for those with preexisting conditions, I’d be in a terrible financial situation and would have to choose between paying rent or paying for my health care costs.

Arizonans have to know the stakes of health care decisions made in Washington, and we have to hold our representatives like Martha McSally accountable for saying she’d protect our health care. Clearly, she will not.

Alicia Held

