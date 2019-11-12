While it may not get the headlines that a certain impeachment is getting, there was great news released that said the Affordable Care Act (ACA) premiums are falling in cost and the number of insurers is increasing. This is a tremendous development, especially considering that most of the Democratic nominees for President think it is wise to scrap the entire system and start anew with a government system like Medicare for All or the public option. This seems like it is jumping the gun and a tad premature, especially given that the Affordable Care Act is finding its way. Democrats knew that it would take some time to work out the kinks of such a complicated system. Now they should see it through for the good of the country and those that need the most help.
Daniel Hernandez
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.