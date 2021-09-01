 Skip to main content
Letter: Afganistan Disaster
Letter: Afganistan Disaster

It's amazing. Democrats think that a strongly worded letter from Joe Biden, will stop the Taliban. What a punishing fate to hit the Taliban.....A letter from Joe!

Jay Elliott

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

