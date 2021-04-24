Letter: Afganistan troop withdraw

I think it is obvious be it another 50, or 150, or 300 years the results in Afghanistan will be the same. The Taliban will wage a bloody war to regain control. Our 2500 troops currently deployed there will have absolutely no effect on the eventual outcome of the current conflict. The 2500 troops could have a very impactful and successful impact on preventing the fall of another democracy to anarchy and insurrection, the U.S. Capitol! If we station those 2500 troops to surround the perimeter of the Capitol grounds they would most assuredly prevent the repeat of the attack upon Democracy by the " Proud Boys"and " Oath Keepers"! The cost to do so will be substantially lower and the results far more satisfying!
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.