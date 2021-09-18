 Skip to main content
Letter: AFGANISTAN
Letter: AFGANISTAN

NEITHER FORGIVE NOR FORGET

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to push on with a chaotic evacuations from

Afghanistan despite a suicide attack near Kabul's international airport that

killed scores of civilians and at least 13 American soldiers.

Pledging to go after the culprits, Biden said:

"" We will not forgive. We will not forget."

As a registered independent, and a veteran I will not forgive - I will not

forget the way Bien handled our departure from Afganistan

The deaths of 13 American soldiers, the betrayal of all those who helped

us for 20 years, the abandoning of our military weapons, the

lack of planning and foresight...such incompetence...shame on you Mr President, shame on America.

I will not forgive - I will not forget.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

