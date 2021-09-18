Letter: AFGANISTAN

NEITHER FORGIVE NOR FORGET
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to push on with a chaotic evacuations from
Afghanistan despite a suicide attack near Kabul's international airport that
killed scores of civilians and at least 13 American soldiers.
Pledging to go after the culprits, Biden said:
"" We will not forgive. We will not forget."
As a registered independent, and a veteran I will not forgive - I will not
forget the way Bien handled our departure from Afganistan
The deaths of 13 American soldiers, the betrayal of all those who helped
us for 20 years, the abandoning of our military weapons, the
lack of planning and foresight...such incompetence...shame on you Mr President, shame on America.
I will not forgive - I will not forget.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
