Letter: Afghan war ending

Once again bleeding-heart liberals are crying copious tears over imagined atrocities happening to unvetted foreigners. Just remember it takes time to vet potential terrorists before allowing them into the country. If you are sickened by the pictures on TV, just remember the way you feel now the next time a president wants to start an unnecessary and immoral war.
There are many people to blame for the loss of American blood and treasure in Afghanistan, but George W. Bush easily qualifies as the most blameworthy. It is ironic that Bush, just last month, said that ending a lost war produces an eruption of loss and suffering; I wish he would have thought of this when he had a chance for a peace agreement in 2001.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.