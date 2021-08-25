 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Afghan war ending
View Comments

Letter: Afghan war ending

  • Comments

Once again bleeding-heart liberals are crying copious tears over imagined atrocities happening to unvetted foreigners. Just remember it takes time to vet potential terrorists before allowing them into the country. If you are sickened by the pictures on TV, just remember the way you feel now the next time a president wants to start an unnecessary and immoral war.

There are many people to blame for the loss of American blood and treasure in Afghanistan, but George W. Bush easily qualifies as the most blameworthy. It is ironic that Bush, just last month, said that ending a lost war produces an eruption of loss and suffering; I wish he would have thought of this when he had a chance for a peace agreement in 2001.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News