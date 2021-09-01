 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Afghan war ending
View Comments

Letter: Afghan war ending

  • Comments

Withdrawal from Afghanistan has produced horrifying images. Republicans in Congress have been saying there wasn't sufficient military presence to allow for an orderly withdrawal. They are right — but fundraising on the contention that it was all Biden's fault, that's shameful.

Both Trump and Biden were told that the Afghan military would be there for the long haul. Apparently Afghan military personnel decided not to risk their lives for a corrupt government that did not represent the Afghan people. Afghan leaders didn't represent the people.

There is a lesson in this for America: rigged elections should be illegal. The U.S. Congress is trying to pass legislation to prevent election rigging. It would be wise for us to put aside our political hang-ups and embrace the concept that makes America great: one person, one vote.

walter mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News