Letter: Afghan war ending

Withdrawal from Afghanistan has produced horrifying images. Republicans in Congress have been saying there wasn't sufficient military presence to allow for an orderly withdrawal. They are right — but fundraising on the contention that it was all Biden's fault, that's shameful.
Both Trump and Biden were told that the Afghan military would be there for the long haul. Apparently Afghan military personnel decided not to risk their lives for a corrupt government that did not represent the Afghan people. Afghan leaders didn't represent the people.
There is a lesson in this for America: rigged elections should be illegal. The U.S. Congress is trying to pass legislation to prevent election rigging. It would be wise for us to put aside our political hang-ups and embrace the concept that makes America great: one person, one vote.
walter mann
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.