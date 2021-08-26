Letter: Afghan withdrawal

Few Americans are against our withdrawal from Afghanistan. But millions of us are amazed by how badly it was botched. President Biden of course blamed Trump for limiting Biden's options by having set a May 1 withdrawal deadline. Biden said he needed to honor that agreement but he did not. He changed the deadline to
August 31. I dare say the Taliban did not appreciate that. Then, in a bass-ackward move, Biden withdrew more forces BEFORE safely removing Americans and friendly Afghans. Thus, Biden needed to send in 5000 troops to attempt to fix what he had broken. In true political fashion, he now praises how well the evacuation is going, ignoring that the current situation could have been avoided. In the meantime, Vice President Harris gives kind words to Biden “who has shown great emotion in expressing sadness about some of the images we have seen”. I'm sure the effected people feel much better knowing Biden's emotions. Terrible job Mr President.
Matt Scully
Sahuarita
