Letter: Afghan Workers Evacuation

Re: getting Afghan workers out of country. Yes it does bring back the pitiful sight of Vietmese trying to get out as Hanoi fell. I’ll never forget the people trying to get on the Hueys. Instead of trying to grapple with the Refugee Admission Program and quotas, why not bring them in through Mexico? The border appears to be open to anyone coming from Venezuela, Brazil, as well as Central America. Why not our helpers who acted as interpreters etc from Afghanistan? Or do we have 2 different immigration systems?
Jan Smith
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.