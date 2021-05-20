 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghan Workers Evacuation
Letter: Afghan Workers Evacuation

Re: getting Afghan workers out of country. Yes it does bring back the pitiful sight of Vietmese trying to get out as Hanoi fell. I’ll never forget the people trying to get on the Hueys. Instead of trying to grapple with the Refugee Admission Program and quotas, why not bring them in through Mexico? The border appears to be open to anyone coming from Venezuela, Brazil, as well as Central America. Why not our helpers who acted as interpreters etc from Afghanistan? Or do we have 2 different immigration systems?

Jan Smith

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

