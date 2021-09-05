Letter: Afghanistan – Blame Biden!

Because of the level of hysteria and Chicken Little-ism among reporters, commentators, and legislators, rational thought seemed to have fled, and understanding the situation, impossible. It all seemed to boil down to Blame Biden. First, we have had several weeks of “the sky is falling and everybody in Afghanistan will be left behind to die.” It is as if they were saying “for 20 years we were winning and NOW all is lost and cancelled by a messy departure.” I am glad we are leaving Afghanistan and although the situation outside the Kabul airport was chaotic, we aren’t pulling 120,000 people off the rooftop our embassy.
With the evacuation almost over, the Chicken Littles have moved on to: “Will Biden ever recover?” “Is he doomed?” Or “He’s doomed, and the Republicans will be in power again!” Perhaps, but we'll see.
This is a critical time for our country and the planet. I think Biden is our best hope for putting us on the right path.
K.E.S. Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.