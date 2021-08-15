 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghanistan: failure to evacuate our allies and their families
Letter: Afghanistan: failure to evacuate our allies and their families

One month ago, I contacted Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick about the apparent plight of hundreds of thousands of our Afghan allies who have supported our troops for the last 20 years. While they did not reply with the usual form letter, I don’t understand why this impending betrayal is not a “code red hair on fire” issue. An excerpt of what I sent to my representatives:

“WHY weren’t our Afghanistan allies – the interpreters, pilots, and all those who helped us – not withdrawn months ago? This is going to turn into a disaster and a blood bath for those we have left behind…”

As the Taliban continues to take over Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul appears imminent, I fear a safe exit strategy passed long ago for the estimated thousands of our Afghan allies and their families still needing to be evacuated. It is reported that their capture and slaughter has already begun.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

