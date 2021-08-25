Letter: Afghanistan – It’s My Fault

After my tour in Viet Nam, I came back to the states and threw my medals on the White House lawn. I joined Viet Nam Veterans Against the War, protested in Washington, wrote to my legislators, wrote to the President, and voted against the war. Regarding Afghanistan I did nothing. I knew the war was a lost cause from the start, another attempt at nation building and perpetual resentful occupation, and a wrong-headed effort that cost many lives and ruined many more. Yet I and tens of thousands of other Americans did nothing, we sat on our butts and watched as the hubris and folly of the military led us in another unnecessary war. We let it go on for twenty years.
I am ashamed that I did nothing to stop another senseless war. Afghanistan is my fault.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
