Letter: Afghanistan withdrawal facts

Re: Sept. 2 opinion letter "Joebama created Afghan debacle
The "Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan..." dated February 29, 2020 (4 pages) can be found on the internet. The strategic plan you write about does not appear in that document. Also, Part One of the agreement states, "The United States is committed to withdraw from Afghanistan all military forces of the United States, its allies...within fourteen (14) months following announcement of this agreement..." That would put the withdrawal in April 2021. Donald Trump, Pompeo, and the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad reduced the troop count from 13,000 to 2,500.
Part One also states: "The United States is committed to start immediately to work with the relevant sides on a plan to expeditiously release combat and political prisoners as a confidence building measure..." "Up to five thousand (5,000) prisoners of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan...will be released by March 10, 2020..."
Please also go to FactCheck.org and read "Timeline of U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan."
Pat Cicala
Northwest side
