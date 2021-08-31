 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghanistan withdrawal timeline
Letter: Afghanistan withdrawal timeline

On February 29, 2020, under the leadership of President Trump, the U.S and Taliban sign an agreement for the terms of U.S. withdrawal for Afghanistan by May 1, 2021 including the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. A year later, on February 19, President Biden reiterates a campaign promise to bring U.S troops home and on April 14, he announced it is “time to end the forever war” by September 11.

On July 8, Biden moved the timeline to August 31, stating “speed is safety.”

This timeline indicates that Americans in Afghanistan had over a year to plan their safe exit. Now members of Congress are pressuring the President to continue a troop presence in this war torn country. They wish to continue risking the lives of US servicemen to save Americans from their own selfish choices. As Pete Seeger wrote in 1955, “Oh, when will they ever learn?”

Daniel Smejkal

Oracle

