Yes, it was messy. We don’t learn from our own history. We went into Korea, and the DMZ wasteland still divides Korea70 years later. We went into Viet Nam, gave up, and had a messy withdrawal. We went into Afghanistan and after 20 years, 2,402 American Soldiers dead, 20,713 wounded, endless numbers returning with PTSD, we withdrew. It was yet another ill-advised war at tremendous cost in lives and dollars, and it had to end. Biden didn’t start it; he was responsible enough to end it. As in past wars like this, there was no easy way out, but he bit the bullet and stopped the war. Not the peace we wanted, but that was beyond his control. All Americans need to thank him…and Eisenhower who ended Korea, and yes Nixon who ended Viet Nam. We must stop war. Any way. Before the first nuke is launched. And our world ends.