Regarding the 13 Marines lost in the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones. I lost friends in Viet Nam, the cold war, and Desert Storm and feel their pain. But placing blame on President Biden is misplaced. People have been lost through mistakes in every war throughout history. You can blame Biden's military for poor execution or Trump's diplomats for a poor deal but the real blame, I think, goes to George W Bush for thinking he could force the primitive Afghan society into the modern world by force. The terrorists who attacked the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on 9/11 had already been kicked out of their training camps in Afghanistan before we invaded. Societies just don't change very fast. Just look at the string of military coups across Africa in recent years. Invading Iraq and Afghanistan was the worst idea to come from any administration since WW II.