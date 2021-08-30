 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Afghanistan
View Comments

Letter: Afghanistan

  • Comments

Talking heads and hands keep arguing over whose fault is the crisis on the other side of the world while Brown folk keep dying. Thank the Lord there is no White Privilege. Only one race has exterminated an other race, enslaved a second, and nuked a third. But there is no White Privilege. No immigrant has ever taken a white man's job. The Boss did. How long is it going to take for the working class to realize that they are being duped into the arguments of the mundane.

Richard Snyder

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News