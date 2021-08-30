Letter: Afghanistan

Talking heads and hands keep arguing over whose fault is the crisis on the other side of the world while Brown folk keep dying. Thank the Lord there is no White Privilege. Only one race has exterminated an other race, enslaved a second, and nuked a third. But there is no White Privilege. No immigrant has ever taken a white man's job. The Boss did. How long is it going to take for the working class to realize that they are being duped into the arguments of the mundane.
Richard Snyder
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.