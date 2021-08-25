 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghanistan
Letter: Afghanistan

Why after 20 years of U.S. military actions against Afghanistan is the Taliban still so formidable? We’ve been led by 4 U.S. Presidents, 10 Congresses, 13 Defense Secretaries, 6 Joint Chiefs of Staffs Chairs. There have been hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect Afghan deaths and debilitating physical and psychological injuries, 7000+ coalition soldier and civilian deaths (plus numerous physical and psychological debilitating injuries), several $ trillion in U.S. borrowed expenditures, incalculable ecological degradation, massive destruction of Afghan property and infrastructure, huge profits by military companies like Raytheon and Blackwater, nominal rebuilding efforts, countless CIA and State Department maneuverings.

Was the Bush/Cheney/Rumsfeld war pretext seriously flawed from the beginning? Other than staying militarily involved for another 20 years, was there a less harmful way for the U.S. to lose the peace (and war) and minimize the current Afghanistan collapse and suffering?

Ron Rude

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

