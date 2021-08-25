 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghanistan
Letter: Afghanistan

As a retired US Air Force officer, I am one of many watching with dismay the current disintegration of US military and political resolve. Airborne over Vietnam in April 1975, I witnessed the results of the perfidy of our Congress in damning the South Vietnamese to unspeakable atrocities. Imagine, then, the joy associated with our initiative and success in the first Gulf War as our forces chased a despot back into his hole, freeing a small nation from oppression. That was leadership. That was courage. We were back!

Now, however, we have come full circle. This time it’s our executive branch, the misguided, socialistic Biden Administration, that must accept the blame for and shame of abandoning an ally in its time of need. In 1992 I heard for the first time in 32 years in uniform, the words, "Thank you for your service.” Now I’m tempted to respond, “in service of what?”

Glenn Perry, Colonel, USAF (ret)

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

