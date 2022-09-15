Letter: Afghanistan

On the one-year anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal much criticism exists of the president’s decision. I consider it the bravest thing ever done by a president. Knowing it would be chaos, knowing that criticism would come from all factions, and knowing that it would put troops in harm’s way – he did what needed to be done. In the 20-year war 2,218 American lives were lost, 20,093 wounded, at a cost of 2.3 trillion dollars, and with no clear objective or strategy defined – withdrawal was the only logical course of action. Would the critics have us stay and fight forever, or take over the government and rule as dictators. I would like to see the critic’s plan for success in Afghanistan and then the contingency plan should that plan fail. The citizens of Afghanistan must fight for their own future society, we cannot be the world’s arbiter of societal norms.