Letter: Afghanistan

People blame President Biden for the catastrophe going on in Afghanistan. Hum, after 20 years, the loss of lives, spending billions of dollars, one would think some other president would have done something? But no, it’s let’s kick the can down the road and let someone else do it. Think about it, you have children, you spend 20 years teaching and giving them everything they need to survive. Do you expect them to give up as soon as you open the door. -no- you at least want time to convert their room into an office area first. Please don’t blame President Biden for doing the right thing.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
