Letter: After a week of Biden, 56% of us do not miss Trump.
Letter: After a week of Biden, 56% of us do not miss Trump.

No, not one "leftist" has called Biden's administration a theocracy or a monarchy. In fact, at a 56% approval rating, not even some on the right are calling Biden's snap to action with his Executive orders socialism. And if socialism is all that scares someone certainly fascism nor insurrection worries them as much as it does so many patriotic Americans. How can anyone remain so out of touch? The entire nation is in a state of introspection. When one finds ones self so deeply out of step asking, "How?" and definitely, "Why?" seems to be in order.

Daniel Conaway

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

