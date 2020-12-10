 Skip to main content
Letter: After the Pandemic
Letter: After the Pandemic

Once the dust settles from this horrid challenge to our nation and worldview, we'll have to deal with the undoing of our long-standing trust in our institutions, whether from a political, economic, social acceptance/compatibility, and our past assumptions in understanding them.  I'm probably in over my head even touching on this perspective.  Our country has survived several attacks on its dynamic institutions over the few centuries of our existence.  Hopefully, saner heads will prevail in this current onslaught.

John Foltz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

