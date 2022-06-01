Letter: again-again and again.

Some unanswered questions concerning the shooter-killer of 21 innocent souls in Uvalde, Texas.

He was a High School dropout, did he have a paying job?

Where did he get $3000 to buy the weapons?

Did he pay with a credit card or cash? If credit card, how did he obtain this without a work history?

If cash, how did he obtain $3000?

He didn't have a drivers license, what did he use for ID for the purchases?

Did the seller's of these weapons question the teenager on any of the aspects of the transactions?

Did he use his grandfather's truck to buy the weapons?

Has anyone questioned the Seller's of these weapons concerning the sale's?

Needless to say, history will repeat itself unless the outcry to this disaster and every other one before becomes louder than any bullet from a killer and his weapon.

Washington D.C. WAKE-UP

Beatrice (Bea) Cutler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

