Letter: Again, Meadows claims Trump didn't mean what he says

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any and all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!
“All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the History of our Country. Act!!!”
These two tweets from the president of the United States, two weeks ago, appear to be quite definitive and clear. However, WH chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is now declaring those were not what he meant.
Many years ago, at Chicago’s Lane Tech High School, a PUBLIC high school I might add, I learned - ‘I know you think you know what you heard me say, but what you don’t realize is that what I said is not really what I meant.’
Meadows now claims the president told him they were not really declassification orders. He meant something else.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!