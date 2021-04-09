Letter: Against the Death Penalty

A headline in the April 7th paper read: “Ariz. Ready to Set Execution Dates for Two...”. There are many good arguments against the death penalty. Some people believe the accused should be rehabilitated or that there is always the risk that an innocent person will be killed. Sometimes there are extenuating circumstances such as the mental health of the accused or factors such as childhood trauma. I often agree with these arguments. Nonetheless, I have little sympathy for killers, especially child killers. I also don’t believe that some people can ever be rehabilitated. Ultimately, however, my objection to the death penalty is rooted in a different foundation: I do not want to live in a state that has the power of life and death over its citizens. Such power is reminiscent of vicious dictatorships such as Iran and Saudi Arabia and is a step on the way to tyranny.
Jennifer Loewenstein, professor of English and Middle Eastern History and Politics
Foothills
