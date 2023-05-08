There are laws in place governing when an individual can drive, join the military, drink/buy alcohol, and vote. I cannot understand why some believe adolescents should be able to make decisions about their mental image (sex) and keep those thoughts from their parents. I cannot understand why adolescents are allowed access to the internet, social media, games (especially violent games). The documentary titled the “Social Dilemma” clearly describes how social media targets all of us, including adolescents to push products and direct thought processes. Phone, tablet, and computer providers could easily include age-appropriate controls to their operating systems to be enforced by their parents and backed by law regarding internet, gaming, and social media access. Adolescents should not be allowed to make decisions on life altering procedures to their bodies. After reaching the age of consent, whatever that is by law, individuals should be allowed to make decisions about what sex they wish to be. This feels like common sense to me, but what do I know.