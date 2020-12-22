 Skip to main content
Letter: Agencies as bad as the virus
Dear Editor,

The great American spreader events of the 2020 pandemic are highly correlated with stupendous institutional failings in our society.

The outbreak kicked off at northern ski resorts like Sun Valley and Park City, southern cultural festivals like Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, corporate gatherings like Biogen in Boston, and a host of religious events.

The nation’s politicians, financial elite, educational leaders and theology wizards were blithely unaware of and disinterested in public affairs. They had votes and money, gowns and souls on their minds, selfish interests all.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

