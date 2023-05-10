With all the hype of gas verses electric check this out. Revolutionary Israeli Car Engine: 1 cylinder, 1 piston, 86 horsepower, Double the efficiency, 40% energy efficiency and double the best performance of the best standard engine today.

Ordinary engines produce a circular motion while Aquarius engine produces a longitudinal movement. Aquarius does not drive the wheels directly, but serves as a generator charging a battery. The battery operates the electric motors to drive the wheels. There are no valves, a crankshaft or other related parts. The engine can be set up to run on different fuel sources. The engine is lightweight and can easily be picked up by one person.

Why are we as a Nation not jumping all over this? Saves gas, runs forever (as long as the fuel source lasts) and has NO down time to charge for hours.

David Shelton

Northwest side