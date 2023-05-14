Social media uses AI’s to focus your searches, to direct advertisements to your screen, and to suggest feeds you might be interested in. Why not mandate social media revise/or add to their AI software and require they monitor internet activity to look for trigger statements and browsing history that indicate mental or socially destructive personality traits? This history could then be communicated with law enforcement for them to follow up with individuals identified by the AI. Next, law enforcement needs to add staff to follow up on the identified individuals and pass on recommendations to law enforcement officers for Red Flag Law enforcement.