In recent weeks there have been many news articles and reports about Artificial Intelligence, its benefits and its dangers. When you think about it, AI is not really that new, and I can site a few examples. Just think of all our political leaders that we have sent to Washington in the past 50 years and you have a prime example. They have exhibited the most profound example of artificial intelligence. Have they solved immigration, affordable education and housing, a balanced budget, infrastructure improvements, you get the idea. AI, we have had it for a long time.