Letter: Ailing Mother Earth

Earth Day - on this day we are reminded of all the gifts Mother Earth gives us. She gives ceaselessly and we receive endlessly. Unfortunately she is becoming very ill. Her symptoms are toxic air and water, and rising temperatures. She needs urgent care. Fortunately, we have the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) taking her temperature and diagnosing her health. In her last IPCC checkup, the “Earth specialist” came up with four key ways to help her. Their recommendations were: phase out fossil fuels, cut and capture carbon, electrify everything, and increase public engagement for political action. Increasing public engagement means you and me. Yes, you and me. Each and every one of us must take action. The remedies are well known. We must drastically reduce greenhouse gases caused by fossil fuels. Call or write your representatives. Tell them to divest from fossil fuels and invest in clean renewable energy. We must care for Mother Earth. She is counting on us. If her health declines, so does ours.

Maggie Kraft

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

