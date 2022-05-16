 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Airforce one operation

I looked up how much we pay for Airforce one to operate and just about fell out of my chair, the American tax payer has to pay $206337 an hour to operate that one plane, and of course it takes several other planes to accompany it on all flights. This is a lot of money to transport one person somewhere and that needs to be changed. How many average taxpayers paying their whole life does it take for a one hour flight in that plane?

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Comments may be used in print.

