Letter: Airlines Need Bigger "Trust" Accounts
What big airline companies (and some other industries) do not understand is that their relationship with customers is like a bank account. The more good customer service (i.e. on-time arrivals, direct flights, courteous gate- and in-flight employees, check-in convenience) they provide, the more “deposits’ they make into their trust accounts with passengers. But lining their pockets with passengers’ baggage fees and fees for seat selection, offering a lack of nutritious food, eliminating routes, etc., constitute withdrawals from their trust accounts. They have overdrawn their accounts with their traveling public. Now they want more government (i.e. taxpayer) bailout funds? What assurances are they giving that they won’t continue these trust withdrawals? Or institute more? (Are pay-toilets next?) It’s no surprise we travelers aren’t investing. We’ve closed their accounts.

Stephanie Cady

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

