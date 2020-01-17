Letter: Airplane

Many years ago the US shot down an Iranian airline and 260 people died. A scheduled passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai via Bandar Abbas, that was shot down on 3 July 1988 by an SM-2MR surface-to-air missile fired from USS Vincennes, a guided missile cruiser of the United States Navy.
In 2015 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was travelling over conflict-hit Ukraine on 17 July 2014 when it disappeared from radar. A total of 283 passengers, including 80 children, and 15 crew members were on board. The plane crashed after being hit by a Russian-made Buk missile over eastern Ukraine which had been brought in from Russian territory and was fired from a field controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
Now this recent disaster. This is what happens then things get out of control.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
