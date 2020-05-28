Letter: Al Gore vs. Hillary Clinton
Letter: Al Gore vs. Hillary Clinton

The 2000 election was contentious. Florida was the swing state and ended up giving the presidency to George W. Bush. Al Gore had every reason to fight those results even after the Supreme Court stopped the recounts.

Al Gore proved to be gracious in defeat. He did display the type of leadership that inspires both people and nations. The nation has always been divided over ideological lines, the result of our two-party system.

America's divide grew when Hillary Clinton did not accept the result of the 2016 election. With super-majorities in California and New York, Democrats do not need to win a majority of states to win the electoral college. Hillary could have won the election in 2016 by taking twenty-three states.

Hillary Clinton was bitter in her defeat and not the right person to lead our nation. She still has not taken responsibility for her defeat.

Dan Smith

East side

