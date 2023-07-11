In a June 19th letter to the editor, there was a phrase, ...."we should be extremely alarmed of the behavior of the former president of the United States. " Anyone who has known a sociopath/psychopath and/or had an education in abnormal psychology, would recognize this personality disorder in Trump. Given that this is who he is, I am not extremely alarmed at his behavior. His behavior is typical for a secondary psychopath. It's only when one views him as normal, do we find his behavior alarming. I expect Trump to act in a callous manner, showing no remorse for his sadistic actions, having no empathy, being deceitful and manipulative. He views himself as a demigod. Don't believe it. Be careful who you consider normal. Be careful who you vote for.