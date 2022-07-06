 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Alito's Fatal Flaw in Dobbs?

Justice's Alito's decision in Dobbs engages in a lengthy discussion of whether the Founders and subsequent lawmakers deemed abortion legal. He states that such consideration is necessary to discern whether our nation's "history and tradition" predating Roe is consonant with recognizing abortion as a right guaranteed by the Constitution. Thus, Alito devotes page-after-page of his analysis to establishing that abortion was criminalized throughout much of the 1700's and 1800's But, this analysis is meaningless unless one considers who these lawmakers were and whether, during most of the period that Alito studies, women had an equal voice in the establishment of laws that affected them most directly. The short answer is that they did not as the 19th Amendment (women's suffrage) wasn't enacted until 1920.

Justice Alito, his colleagues, and their clerks are exquisite writers. We'd expect no less from these mostly Ivy League law grads. But Dobbs suffers from a glaring (perhaps fatal) omission that begs the question of whether Alito was merely sloppy or purposefully disingenuous.

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

