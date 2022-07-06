Letter: Alito's Fatal Flaw in Dobbs?

Justice's Alito's decision in Dobbs engages in a lengthy discussion of whether the Founders and subsequent lawmakers deemed abortion legal. He states that such consideration is necessary to discern whether our nation's "history and tradition" predating Roe is consonant with recognizing abortion as a right guaranteed by the Constitution. Thus, Alito devotes page-after-page of his analysis to establishing that abortion was criminalized throughout much of the 1700's and 1800's But, this analysis is meaningless unless one considers who these lawmakers were and whether, during most of the period that Alito studies, women had an equal voice in the establishment of laws that affected them most directly. The short answer is that they did not as the 19th Amendment (women's suffrage) wasn't enacted until 1920.