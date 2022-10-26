Letter: Alive is not a Live

I am writing to educate writer Hancock on "scientific" matters. There is a difference between "alive" and " a life". If one were to remove a kidney from a person, the organ would soon die. Why? Because, although it was "alive", it was not " a life". They are not the same. An ectopic pregnancy is a conception, but it has no hope of development, it is doomed, it is not a life.

A fetus is a growth on the mother's uterus, a part of her body. Only she has the right to say what is done with her own body. Unique DNA structure has nothing to do with "life-hood." At around six months, the fetus has matured enough to live independently. It is now "a life". Ascribing "life" to an immature fetus is a religious belief. Potential does not equal actuality. See Constitution, Article I. Please don't legislate your religious beliefs on the rest of us. A woman has SOLE responsibility of choosing what to do with her own body.