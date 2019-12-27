Letter: All American Wars Were Not The Same

In his recent column Cal Thomas expresses sympathy and gratitude for Americans killed in recent wars. All fine and good to a point, but he goes way beyond that point.
He states: “Those who have died in our wars fought and gave their lives that we might have our many freedoms“.
Oh, so that’s what the Vietnam and Iraq wars were about! I had thought that both have long been exposed as both pointless and based on flat-out lies and fear-mongering. I should have known that those sneaky Viet Cong were going to invade the U.S. as soon as they took Saigon! The old one-two punch! And how about our nation’s all-time longest war, in Afghanistan, still ongoing. A recent series in the Washington Post
clearly revealed the long years of lying happy-talk by generals and politicians alike that have helped keep that war going.
So, Cal, please cut the crap.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
