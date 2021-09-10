 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: All constitutional rights in jeapardy- not just abortion
View Comments

Letter: All constitutional rights in jeapardy- not just abortion

  • Comments

As a lawyer, I am fascinated by how our democracy has been decimated by one Supreme Court decision. The constitutional right to abortion was established 50 years ago. Historically, when a state law violated a constitutional right, the Supreme Court struck it down, or at least considered its merits. In Texas, the state argued they could not be stopped from enforcing their unconstitutional anti-abortion law because the law turns over the enforcement of it to citizens. (Meaning, in Texas, your neighbor can now sue you for driving someone to an abortion clinic, or even talking about it.) And based on that, the Supreme Court conservatives let the law stand.

What constitutional rights are next? Free Speech? Discrimination by color, sex or disability? Jury Trials? Voting? Slavery? All a state legislature has to do is give the power to enforce an unconstitutional law to citizens, and the Supreme Court can say - no problem! Vigilantism can reign unharnessed. If this is what you want, keep electing the radical right.

Kathleen Harris

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News