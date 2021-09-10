Letter: All constitutional rights in jeapardy- not just abortion

As a lawyer, I am fascinated by how our democracy has been decimated by one Supreme Court decision. The constitutional right to abortion was established 50 years ago. Historically, when a state law violated a constitutional right, the Supreme Court struck it down, or at least considered its merits. In Texas, the state argued they could not be stopped from enforcing their unconstitutional anti-abortion law because the law turns over the enforcement of it to citizens. (Meaning, in Texas, your neighbor can now sue you for driving someone to an abortion clinic, or even talking about it.) And based on that, the Supreme Court conservatives let the law stand.
What constitutional rights are next? Free Speech? Discrimination by color, sex or disability? Jury Trials? Voting? Slavery? All a state legislature has to do is give the power to enforce an unconstitutional law to citizens, and the Supreme Court can say - no problem! Vigilantism can reign unharnessed. If this is what you want, keep electing the radical right.
Kathleen Harris
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.