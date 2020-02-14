Letter: All Hail Emperor Trump
View Comments

Letter: All Hail Emperor Trump

The peasants who dared to attempt to rein in the all powerful master of the Oval Office with something as petty as that antiquated US Constitution, have been vanquished. That rogue, Adam Shiff and his henchmen were defeated by the Royal Guard stationed in the Senate to protect his majesty from useless concerns like the rule of law meant to apply to lesser beings.

To be certain that nothing touches the Emperor, Count No-Account Barr, who swore allegiance to the Emperor with many others, is standing by to mete out Justice to anyone named by his majesty and Fox News.

Traitors, who gave what the Emperor declared to be false witness, were banished from the Palace at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Now the Emperor travels his domain, visiting his subjects, inciting unrest and fear for the future unless they continue their unquestioned loyalty and support.

Dave Gllicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News