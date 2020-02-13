Letter: All hail the king
Letter: All hail the king

Now that Republican senators (save one brave soul) have crowned Donald Trump King of these United States, the American people will witness firsthand how absolute power corrupts absolutely. Thanks to AG Bill Barr, toadie-in-chief, the Justice Department now stinks of corruption too. And if Republican senators (save one brave soul) really think that the King has learned a lesson, they're as stupid as they are corrupt. The King has only learned that he is king.

We had all better hail the King, it's dangerous not to.

Wendy Reed

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

