Letter: All kinds of sewage

Re: the Dec. 16 letter "Sonoran sewage around the clock."
I admit I also took note of the heavy coverage given the Sonoran sewage problem. But, it IS important. I'm not sure what the holiday season should have to do with reporting disturbing news. Choosing what news you want is like choosing what history you want. The letter said "in America we are trying to bring good news to the country". Well, that would be very nice, and the more good news the better, but a lot of America's news is far worse than the sewage story - an attempted election coup, a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, an ongoing deadly virus that is being politicized, and yet another school massacre by a disturbed 15 year old whose parents gifted him the weapon. Think the parents of the murdered and wounded kids are feeling like celebrating America and the joyous Christmas season? If you put on your dark rose colored glasses, you might be able to ignore sewage, Sonoran or other varieties.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
