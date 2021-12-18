 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: All kinds of sewage
View Comments

Letter: All kinds of sewage

  • Comments

Re: the Dec. 16 letter "Sonoran sewage around the clock."

I admit I also took note of the heavy coverage given the Sonoran sewage problem. But, it IS important. I'm not sure what the holiday season should have to do with reporting disturbing news. Choosing what news you want is like choosing what history you want. The letter said "in America we are trying to bring good news to the country". Well, that would be very nice, and the more good news the better, but a lot of America's news is far worse than the sewage story - an attempted election coup, a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, an ongoing deadly virus that is being politicized, and yet another school massacre by a disturbed 15 year old whose parents gifted him the weapon. Think the parents of the murdered and wounded kids are feeling like celebrating America and the joyous Christmas season? If you put on your dark rose colored glasses, you might be able to ignore sewage, Sonoran or other varieties.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News