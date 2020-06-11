Letter: All lives matter

This is a response to today's letter in the" AZ Daily Star about wearing 'masks' as a show of respect and courtesy. Masks are mainly worn to prevent the spread of droplets into and onto each other, especially now in the re-opening phases. The spraying of aerosol type droplets are known to concentrate more heavily in closed spaces where folks are talking, laughing, etc. And so, there is much more risk of spreading infection.
I have very serious concerns about the person being interviewed who stated that "old, sick, and worried people" can stay home! After 50 years in the work force, I deserve to enjoy my retired years. I also deserve courtesy and respect. My retired partner who has a life threatening illness deserves the same.
Please understand that ALL LIVES MATTER! Wear a mask! Wash your hands! Practice social distancing appropriately! Also, try to be considerate & CARING! Maybe more of us can stay alive! For these things I pray daily!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
