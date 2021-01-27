 Skip to main content
Letter: All Need to Support and Assist President-Elect Biden
I urge Rep. Grijalva, Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kell to support President-Elect Joe Biden in all of his efforts to right the wrongs perpetrated by Mr. Trump and his administration. As Trump continues to make it as difficult as possible for Joe to successfully step into the role of President, please reach out to Republicans in the House and Senate to persuade them that helping Joe is in the interests of their constituents, as well. All Americans are hurting, with only a few exceptions.

We all worked hard to relieve McConnell of his obstructionist position in order to free them to vote their conscience instead of being browbeaten into acquiescence. Now is the time for all of Congress to show that they really do have the best interests of all of the American people in the forefront. Let Biden build a strong team, and then use compromising skills to pass legislation that works for everyone.

Julie Becker

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

