So covid-19 was a hoax

Why so many dying folks?

Donald Trump - hey, he won!

His cult, each and every one

Thinks it's true, wear your red white and blue

Jan. 6, just another normal day!

The dead and maimed, what to say??

So many lies, so much at stake

Ask Mike Lindell and Kari Lake

Gun culture - the American Way

Will your kid come home today?

Most pressing issue of the day,

Drag shows! Hide your kids away!

Indicted ex-prez wreaking havoc

Yet people worry about a laptop!

Guaranteed to take our country down -

Allegiance to a dangerous circus clown

Deborah Klumpp

Oro Valley