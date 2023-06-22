So covid-19 was a hoax
Why so many dying folks?
Donald Trump - hey, he won!
His cult, each and every one
Thinks it's true, wear your red white and blue
Jan. 6, just another normal day!
The dead and maimed, what to say??
So many lies, so much at stake
Ask Mike Lindell and Kari Lake
Gun culture - the American Way
Will your kid come home today?
Most pressing issue of the day,
Drag shows! Hide your kids away!
Indicted ex-prez wreaking havoc
Yet people worry about a laptop!
Guaranteed to take our country down -
Allegiance to a dangerous circus clown
Deborah Klumpp
Oro Valley
