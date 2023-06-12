We are constantly seeking,
To find out what’s new.
But harder by far
To learn what is true.
Fox news says it’s “balanced”
But sometimes it’s crude.
And that is the reason
They recently got sued.
They tell us the “wall”
Must fall, that is sure.
And then they attest
That “Our Border’s Secure”.
He never talked once
‘Bout his sons business dealings,
They only talk budget
That does not know ceilings.
That “Laptop from Hell”
Was pure ‘magination
All 50 men signed
“Russian-Disinformation”
Our economy’s great
We must learn that lesson
It will get better in time
There is “No Recession”
And crime in big cities,
Is blamed on the gun
“Kids will be kids”,
Just protesting in fun.
They tear down our statues
And burn up our flag
The red, white and blue
Has become just a rag.
Dysfunctional government
Just like a sore tooth
Our country’s in trouble
Will we ever know truth?
That fettennal that killed
They want us to know
Did not come to us
From old Mexico
All over the nation - misinformation
Thomas Mc Gorray
Northwest side
