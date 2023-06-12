We are constantly seeking,

To find out what’s new.

But harder by far

To learn what is true.

Fox news says it’s “balanced”

But sometimes it’s crude.

And that is the reason

They recently got sued.

They tell us the “wall”

Must fall, that is sure.

And then they attest

That “Our Border’s Secure”.

He never talked once

‘Bout his sons business dealings,

They only talk budget

That does not know ceilings.

That “Laptop from Hell”

Was pure ‘magination

All 50 men signed

“Russian-Disinformation”

Our economy’s great

We must learn that lesson

It will get better in time

There is “No Recession”

And crime in big cities,

Is blamed on the gun

“Kids will be kids”,

Just protesting in fun.

They tear down our statues

And burn up our flag

The red, white and blue

Has become just a rag.

Dysfunctional government

Just like a sore tooth

Our country’s in trouble

Will we ever know truth?

That fettennal that killed

They want us to know

Did not come to us

From old Mexico

All over the nation - misinformation

Thomas Mc Gorray

Northwest side