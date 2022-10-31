Letter: All Riled Up

It has become the way for political parties to do anything to get their supporters all riled up. The R party learned many elections ago that emotional response was far more likely to get people to vote than promoting policy or logical solutions to problems, Now the D party has finally recognized this and is starting to put forth issues that will rile up their base. But they have a long way to go to catch up to the R strategy. We are bombarded with political ads that use falsehoods, fear tactics, false testimonials from paid spokespeople and grossly exaggerated happenings to get us riled up. When are you going to understand that you are being manipulated!