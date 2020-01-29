Letter: All Star Game of the National Hockey League

On Saturday January 25 the NHL’s Annual All-Star game was played in St. Louis. Regular games are known for fights and hitting. In contrast the All-Star game was entirely different with no hitting and no fights.
Since the focus was entirely on puck-handling and skating, the game was much more enjoyable. Players seem to glide across the ice with little effort and with more frequent scoring.
The All-Star game consists of two separate games using four teams. Each game only has two 20 minute periods, instead of the regular three. The goals scored for each game were in double digits. Frequent scoring makes the game more exciting.
I hope the officials of the NHL realize the above and change the regular games to less fighting and hitting and more stress on the skating and scoring. Then I, and many others, will watch regular games more often.
C. Carl Pegels
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.